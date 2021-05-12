 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

