This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area …
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and var…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Op…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecas…