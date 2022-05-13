Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
