This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
