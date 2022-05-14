May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.