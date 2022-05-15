For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fair…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloud…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!