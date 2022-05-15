 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert