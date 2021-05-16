Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
