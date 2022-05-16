Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
