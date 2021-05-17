Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area …
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and var…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a …
For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clou…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…