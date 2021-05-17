 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

