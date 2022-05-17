 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

