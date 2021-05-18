This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
