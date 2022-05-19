 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

