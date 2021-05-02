 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert