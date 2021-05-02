Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
