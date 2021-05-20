For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika fo…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzli…