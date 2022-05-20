Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
