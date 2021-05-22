Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
