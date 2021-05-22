May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.