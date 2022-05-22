May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.