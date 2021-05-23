Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a si…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika fo…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a …