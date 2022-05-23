Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
