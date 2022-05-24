May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.