Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a si…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Opelika fo…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, tho…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The suns…