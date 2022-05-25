May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.