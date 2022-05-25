For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Win…
Opelika's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50%…