May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.