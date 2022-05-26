May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.