May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.