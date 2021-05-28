This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
