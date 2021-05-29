 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

