Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
