This evening's outlook for Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
