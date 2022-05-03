Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We w…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and varia…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly clo…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…