May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.