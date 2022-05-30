This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Opelika's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…