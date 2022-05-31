May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.