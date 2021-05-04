This evening in Opelika: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thurs…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area w…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperature…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.