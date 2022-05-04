May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.