 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert