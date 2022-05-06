 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

