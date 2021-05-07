May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.