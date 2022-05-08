This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
