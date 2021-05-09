May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Thunder is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.