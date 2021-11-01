 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert