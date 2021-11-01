Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.