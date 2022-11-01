 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

