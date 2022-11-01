This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
