Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

