Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
