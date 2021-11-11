Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.