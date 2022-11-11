Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
