Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

