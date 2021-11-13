This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
