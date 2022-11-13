 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert