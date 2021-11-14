 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert