Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
