This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
