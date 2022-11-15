 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

